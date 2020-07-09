3M Stops N95 Scheme In Indiana; Resolves Fraud Lawsuit Against ZeroAqua

(RTTNews) - 3M co. (MMM) said it has resolved a case in federal court in Indiana against ZeroAqua, halting a fraudulent N95 scheme involving the promise of billions of nonexistent N95 respirators.

The claims against Defendants have been resolved through the entry of a consent judgment, a court-entered permanent injunction, and a payment to 3M for donation to a COVID-19 related charity.

As part of the lawsuit, Defendant Zachary Puznak testified under oath that he was himself deceived by those he called the "architects" of the scheme to defraud Indiana officials. Puznak testified that he was a mere conduit through which the "architects" tried to defraud Indiana officials out of $14.25 billion for non-existent N95 respirators.

3M said it plans to pursue additional court action against the additional bad actors identified in its investigation of the matter and in Puznak's testimony.

3M said it has not, and will not, increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the pandemic. 3M has filed 17 lawsuits in the U.S. and Canada to combat fraud. The damages 3M seeks in these enforcement efforts are for the harm these bad actors cause and to punish wrongdoers, and any damages recovered are donated to COVID-19 relief efforts at nonprofit organizations, including Direct Relief.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.