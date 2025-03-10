Is 3M Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, 3M Company (MMM) is a diversified technology firm that manufactures a wide range of products, from adhesives and abrasives to medical supplies, filtration systems, and consumer goods like Post-it Notes and Scotch tape. This company is valued at a market cap of $79.4 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MMM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the industrial sector. With a vast portfolio of over 100,000 products across industries like healthcare, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, and electronics, 3M benefits from a broad market presence and reduced dependence on any single sector. Additionally, its global supply chain, operational efficiency, and ability to adapt to market trends provide a competitive edge over others.

This multinational conglomerate touched its 52-week high of $156.35 recently on Mar. 3 and is currently trading 6.4% below it. Shares of 3M have rallied 9.9% over the past three months, considerably outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 8.4% loss during the same time frame.

In the longer term, MMM has soared nearly 89.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming NASX’s 11.8% return. Moreover, so far this year, shares of 3M are up 13.3%, compared to NASX’s 5.8% decline on a YTD basis.

To confirm its bullish trend, 3M has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.

On Jan. 21, shares of 3M surged 4.2% after the company reported its Q4 results. It posted adjusted EPS of $1.68 and revenue of $6 billion, both surpassing expectations. The above-par performance was primarily driven by higher demand for industrial adhesives, tapes, and electronics. Additionally, 3M's ongoing restructuring efforts, focused on cost reduction and prioritizing higher-margin products, further contributed to its improved results.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects total adjusted sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%, supported by organic sales growth of 2% to 3%. 3M also projects adjusted EPS to range between $7.60 and $7.90.

3M’s outperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to its rival, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) 5.9% gain over the past 52 weeks and 5% decline on a YTD basis.

Looking at MMM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $156.38 suggests a modest 6.9% premium to its current levels.

