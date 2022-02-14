US Markets
MMM

3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published

Industrial giant 3M Co on Monday forecast a slower pace of sales growth in 2022 and a 45 cent hit to its per-share earnings, as demand for its masks wanes due to the global vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N on Monday forecast a slower pace of sales growth in 2022 and a 45 cent hit to its per-share earnings, as demand for its masks wanes due to the global vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier.

Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company also forecast full-year operating cash flow of $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion.

In January, the company reported a 4.7% fall in its fourth-quarter profit after labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks hit operations.

3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular