3M Says Will Not Raise Prices Of Respirators; Expands Actions To Combat COVID Fraud

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) said Monday that it has neither increased nor will increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the global pandemic.

3M has factories that produce respirators and other critical products needed to fight COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

In order to combat increased counterfeiting and online fraud during the COVID-19 outbreak, 3M is partnering law enforcement and customs agencies in every region of the world.

The company said it has launched an aggressive legal effort to stop profiteers who are attempting to take advantage of the demand for 3M products used by healthcare workers and first responders.

3M has established hotlines around the world to report suspected fraud and has created online resources to help spot price-gouging, identify authentic 3M respirators, and ensure products are from 3M authorized distributors.

The company has investigated more than 7,700 fraud reports globally, filed 19 lawsuits, and also been granted nine temporary restraining orders and seven preliminary injunctions.

The company has also removed more than 13,500 false or deceptive social media posts, over 11,500 fraudulent e-commerce offerings and at least 235 deceptive domain names.

It has been awarded damages or has received settlement payments in seven cases, with all proceeds being donated to COVID-19 related charities.

