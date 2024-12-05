News & Insights

Stocks

3M says seeing ‘really modest uptick’ in order rates, on industrial

December 05, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Says “maybe a green shoot,” but can’t say for sure that’s going to carry into next year. Says there’s definitely some pull ahead business that’s happening because of tariff loading, which might be pulling into Q4 from Q1, but right now things are looking reasonably stable. Sees macro “just a little bit better” going into next year. Comments taken from Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MMM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.