3M says seeing ‘really modest uptick’ in order rates, on industrial

Says “maybe a green shoot,” but can’t say for sure that’s going to carry into next year. Says there’s definitely some pull ahead business that’s happening because of tariff loading, which might be pulling into Q4 from Q1, but right now things are looking reasonably stable. Sees macro “just a little bit better” going into next year. Comments taken from Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MMM:
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 5th
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rolls Out New Discount Store
- Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- 3M assumed with Buy from Neutral at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.