3M says seeing ‘really modest uptick’ in order rates, on industrial

Says “maybe a green shoot,” but can’t say for sure that’s going to carry into next year. Says there’s definitely some pull ahead business that’s happening because of tariff loading, which might be pulling into Q4 from Q1, but right now things are looking reasonably stable. Sees macro “just a little bit better” going into next year. Comments taken from Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MMM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.