3M Says President And CFO Monish Patolawala To Resign Effective July 31

(RTTNews) - 3M, Inc. (MMM) announced Wednesday the resignation of Monish Patolawala, President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31, 2024, to pursue another opportunity. Patolawala will stay on through July 31, 2024, to ensure an orderly transition.

3M has initiated a CFO succession process.

Patolawala joined 3M as senior vice president and chief financial officer in July 2020. Prior to 3M, he spent 26 years at GE, where he held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility across GE's businesses. Most recently, he served as CFO of GE Healthcare.

Prior to GE, Monish gained experience at A.F. Ferguson & Co, a former KPMG affiliate.

