3M said to be in at least $10 billion PFAS pollution settlement - Bloomberg Law

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

June 02, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N has struck a tentative settlement of at least $10 billion with a host of U.S. cities and towns to resolve water pollution claims tied to "forever chemicals", Bloomberg Law reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

