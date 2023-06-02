3M said to be in at least $10 billion PFAS pollution settlement - Bloomberg Law

June 2 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N has struck a tentative settlement of at least $10 billion with a host of U.S. cities and towns to resolve water pollution claims tied to "forever chemicals", Bloomberg Law reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru)

