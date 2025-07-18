3M Raises Full-Year Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) said it is updating fiscal 2025 guidance on strong operational performance including tariff impact. The company now expects 2025 adjusted EPS in a range of $7.75 - $8.00, revised from prior outlook range of $7.60 - $7.90. Adjusted total sales growth is projected in the range of approximately 2.5%, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of approximately 2.0%.

Second quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to 3M declined to $723 million from $1.20 billion, a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.34 compared to $2.17. Second quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.16, up 12% year-on-year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales were $6.3 billion, up 1.4% year-on-year with organic sales up 0.6%. Adjusted sales were $6.2 billion, with adjusted organic growth of 1.5%.

