3M quarterly adjusted profit falls as mask demand slumps

Aishwarya Nair
April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N reported a fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, driven by waning demand for its disposable N95 masks as COVID-19 recedes.

Adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.65 in the first quarter from $2.95 a year earlier.

