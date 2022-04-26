3M quarterly adjusted profit falls as mask demand slumps

April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N reported a fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, driven by waning demand for its disposable N95 masks as COVID-19 recedes.

Adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.65 in the first quarter from $2.95 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.