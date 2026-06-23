Markets

3M To Provide Advanced Thermal, Acoustic Insulation Solutions For Airbus A220

June 23, 2026 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) and Airbus have signed a long-term supply agreement to help drive the continued advancement of passenger comfort and aircraft performance on the Airbus A220. 3M will provide advanced thermal and acoustic insulation solutions for the aircraft cabin. The thermal materials will help improve the aircraft's operational performance, while the acoustic insulation will be integrated throughout the cabin to absorb and reduce engine and airframe noise.

3M said it will continue working closely with Airbus teams around the world on future innovations that enhance both the onboard passenger experience and the operational needs of airlines.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, 3M shares are up 0.51 percent to $164.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.