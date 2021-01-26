US Markets
3M profit rises after boost from healthcare

Jan 26 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N, which makes N95 face masks and Post-it notes, reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in demand for its healthcare products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3M's healthcare unit - its third-largest business - has been the best performer among its four divisions, with the unit growing sales by 12.3% in 2020 due to robust demand for its disposable respirators and products such as hand sanitizers.

The company forecast 2021 earnings per share at between $9.20 and $9.70, or $9.45 at the midpoint, which was below analysts' average estimate of $9.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

3M said its full-year total sales would grow in the range of 5% to 8%.

Net income attributable to 3M rose 43% to $1.40 million, or $2.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net sales rose 5.8% to $8.6 billion.

