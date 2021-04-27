3M profit jumps on pandemic-driven demand for personal safety products

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N, which makes N95 face masks, posted a 24.2% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, benefiting from strong demand for its personal safety products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.31 billion or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

