3M profit falls on charges, weakening demand

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N on Tuesday reported a fall in quarterly profit, as its move to stop production of 'forever chemicals' saddled the company with charges while softening consumer demand further hit its bottom-line.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company reported a profit of 98 cents per share for the fourth quarter, down from $2.31 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

