3M profit beats estimates on healthcare product boost

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its healthcare equipment.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its healthcare equipment.

Last quarter, 3M suffered a pandemic-driven plunge in sales as demand for office supplies dropped, with more people working from home.

Sales in its healthcare unit rose 25.5% to $2.2 billion, boosted by demand for protective equipment to fight the spread of the virus.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.41 billion, or $2.43 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.58 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $8.35 billion from $7.99 billion.

Analysts on average expected quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

