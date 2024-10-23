3M price target raised to $165 from $160 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on 3M (MMM) to $165 from $160 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s productivity measures look set to play out, but its earnings growth in 2025 “may be muted,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

