3M Prevails In German Utility Infringement Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - German District Court of Mannheim has ruled that certain grinding wheels made by Germany-based MA MicroGrind GmbH infringe 3M's intellectual property.

The German court ordered that certain grinding wheels made by MA MicroGrind infringe 3M's German Utility Model DE 20 2016 004,274. The Utility Model and the parallel European Patent EP 3,231,558 relate to 3M's Precision Grinding & Finishing technology and protect green bodies of a certain composition.

The court order comprises an injunction that if enforced requires MicroGrind to stop the manufacture, sale, and offer for sale of MicroGrind's infringing grinding wheels and compensate 3M for its economic losses and expenses for rights of protection.

The judgment was handed down on March 5 and is not final and may be appealed.

