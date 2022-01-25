US Markets
3M posts 4.7% fall in fourth-quarter profit

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Industrial giant 3M Co posted a 4.7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as sales in its transportation and electronics segments were impacted by global supply bottlenecks, rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductors.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

