3M Partners With University Of Texas To Inspire Future Innovators

3M is collaborating with the University of Texas, Austin and the Nobel Prize Outreach to inspire the next generation of innovators. The Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative, slated for April 21 to April 22, will play host to three Nobel laureates Elizabeth Blackburn, Andrew Fire, and Robert Grubbs. The virtual event seeks to bring the Nobel laureates together to inspire and engage with students from various universities and research centers. 3M (MMM) has always been a Nobel International Partner having helped bring the 2018 NPII to the Twin Cities. The NPII initiative could be pivotal and transformative for students looking to find their way in various fields, given the interactions that will take place. According to 3M's Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Officer Denise Rutherford, "The challenges of tomorrow will be solved by the students of today". "3M believes science will create a more healthy, sustainable and equitable world, and we want to inspire others to apply science to improve lives around the world. We're thrilled to partner with UT Austin and Nobel Prize Outreach to offer this unique event," Rutherford added. 3M shares are up by 13% after a 1% slide in 2020. (See 3M stock analysis on TipRanks). This is not the first time that the University of Texas is collaborating with 3M. The two are long-time community partners, having joined forces on the launch of Women in STEM leadership. The program underscores the shared vision to advance equity among women in STEM fields. RBC Capital's analyst, Deane Dray, reiterated a Hold rating on 3M with a price target of $198. This implies that shares are fully priced at current levels. Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on the stock based on 3 Buys, 5 Holds and 2 Sells. The average analyst price target of $193.60 implies 2.51% downside potential over the next 12 months. A 4 out of 10 score on the TipRanks' Smart Score rating system implies the stock's performance could align with market averages.

