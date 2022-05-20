US Markets
3M ordered to pay $77.5 mln to veteran in latest earplug trial

Brendan Pierson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A jury on Friday ordered 3M Co to pay $77.5 million to a U.S. military veteran who said he suffered hearing damage as a result of using the company's military-issue earplugs, according to a spokesperson for the plaintiff's attorneys.

The verdict is the largest yet for a single individual in the sprawling litigation over the earplugs. Out of 16 trials held so far, plaintiffs have won 10 and 3M has won 6.

