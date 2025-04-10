3M Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards 3M (NYSE:MMM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MMM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for 3M. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,016,438, and 3 are calls, amounting to $141,755.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $170.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for 3M's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across 3M's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

3M 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $15.15 $15.35 $145.00 $116.7K 870 231 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $15.05 $15.35 $145.00 $116.1K 870 154 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.65 $15.15 $15.15 $145.00 $115.4K 870 385 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.95 $14.35 $14.67 $145.00 $111.4K 870 77 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.1 $17.9 $18.43 $150.00 $106.3K 395 0

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of 3M, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of 3M

With a trading volume of 1,624,002, the price of MMM is down by -5.28%, reaching $131.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About 3M

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for 3M, targeting a price of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest 3M options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

