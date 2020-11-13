3M October Total Sales Up 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported that its total sales for the month of October 2020 increased 3 percent year-on-year to $2.9 billion. Organic local-currency sales increased 2 percent, and acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 1 percent while foreign currency translation was flat year-on-year.

Total sales increased 12 percent in Health Care, 7 percent in Consumer, and 4 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 4 percent.

Organic local-currency sales rose 8 percent in both Health Care and Consumer, and 4 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 4 percent.

On a geographic basis, total sales increased 3 percent in Asia Pacific, and 2 percent in both EMEA or Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Americas. Organic local-currency sales increased 2 percent in the Americas, and 1 percent in both Asia Pacific and EMEA.

