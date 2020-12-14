3M Nov. Total Sales Up 8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) reported that its total sales for the month of November increased 8 percent year-on-year to $2.9 billion. Organic local-currency sales rose 7 percent, for the month. Organic local-currency sales increased 15 percent in Consumer, 14 percent in Safety and Industrial, 7 percent in Health Care, and 1 percent in Transportation and Electronics.

Through November, the company has recorded fourth-quarter to-date total sales of $5.7 billion. With one month left in the quarter, the company estimates its sales to be in the range of $8.2 to $8.4 billion for the fourth quarter.

