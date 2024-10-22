News & Insights

3M narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $7.20-$7.30 from $7.00-$7.30

October 22, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Consensus $7.26. Narrows FY24 revenue view to up 1% from down 0.25% to up 1.75%. Sees FY24 organic sales up 1%. The company said, “As a result of our strong year-to-date performance the company is raising its full-year adjusted earnings expectations.”

