3M names new healthcare spinoff as Solventum

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 16, 2023 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M MMM.N said on Thursday its independent healthcare business would be called Solventum following its spinoff.

3M disclosed plans to spin off its healthcare business into a listed company last year, in which the U.S. industrial giant would retain a 19.9% stake.

The plan came amid litigations from military members who used the industrial giant's allegedly defective earplugs.

The healthcare unit, which focuses on wound care, oral care and healthcare technology, reported about $8.4 billion in sales in 2022.

3M had said in August that Bryan Hanson would be the chief executive officer of the healthcare company.

The company said the name Solventum originates from two words "solving" and "momentum", symbolizing breakthrough solutions and swifter innovation.

The spinoff is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

