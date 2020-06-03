US Markets
3M names General Electric exec Monish Patolawala as CFO

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N on Wednesday appointed General Electric Co GE.N executive Monish Patolawala as the company's chief financial officer, effective July 1.

Patolawala, who currently serves as the CFO of GE's healthcare unit, will replace Nick Gangestad, who will retire, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

