3M names Bryan Hanson as CEO of its independent health care company

Aug 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday Bryan Hanson would be appointed as the chief executive officer of the independent health care company when it is spun off from 3M.

Hanson would join 3M on Sept. 1 as CEO of Health Care Business Group, the company said.

