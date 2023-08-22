News & Insights

3M names Bryan Hanson as CEO of its independent health care company

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

August 22, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday Bryan Hanson would be appointed as the chief executive officer of the independent health care company when it is spun off from 3M.

Hanson would join 3M on Sept. 1 as CEO of Health Care Business Group, the company said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

