3M names Bryan Hanson as CEO of its health care business

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

August 22, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, CEO details in paragraph 4

Aug 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday Bryan Hanson would be appointed as the chief executive officer of the health care company when it is spun off from the U.S. industrial giant.

3M in July disclosed plans to spin off its healthcare business into a listed company, in which 3M would retain a stake of 19.9%.

Hanson would join 3M on Sept. 1 as CEO of Health Care Business Group, the company said.

Hanson comes to 3M from Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N, where he has served as president and CEO since 2017, and chairman since 2021.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Reuters
