3M (MMM) Unveils Virtual Assistant Technology for Epic Users

3M Company’s MMM health information systems business unit recently introduced 3M M*Modal virtual assistant technology for Hey Epic! Voice Assistant. Notably, the launch of the technology in Epic Hyperspace will make the process of electronic health record documentation simpler, faster and more effective for clinicians.



The company’s virtual assistant technology is based on 3M M*Modal conversational artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform. When combined with 3M virtual assistant technology, Hey Epic! will enable doctors and clinicians to collect notes through “free-form speech” and search for information in the patient chart conversationally. This in turn will help the healthcare providers in improving their services to patients. Hey Epic! can also be used across several devices and all places, thus saving time and lowering the administrative task of caregivers.



It’s worth mentioning that 3M virtual assistant technology is already available on Epic’s mobile platforms such as Haiku and Rover. With this latest development, 3M successfully extended the reach of its modern AI-enabled, virtual assistant technology to Epic Hyperspace customers as well.

Zacks Rank, Estimates and Price Performance

3M, with $93.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is working to transform its businesses through a streamlined operational structure and its new operating model (global), which might prove beneficial going forward. Also, it has been experiencing high demand in personal safety, general cleaning, home improvement, biopharma filtration and other markets. However, its high-debt profile poses a concern. For instance, its long-term debt remained high at $19.3 billion exiting the second quarter of 2020.



The company’s shares have gained 7.2% compared with 12.7% growth recorded by the industry in the past three months.





In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 3M have been raised. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $8.23 for 2020 and $8.79 for 2021, suggesting growth of 2.2% and 1.5% from the respective 30-day-ago figures.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Griffon Corporation GFF, HC2 Holdings, Inc. HCHC and Danaher Corporation DHR. While Griffon sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HC2 Holdings and Danaher carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 117.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



HC2 Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 41.91%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Danaher delivered an earnings surprise of 10.83%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.