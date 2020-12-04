3M (MMM) to Work on Restructuring Plans, Jobs at Stake Globally

3M Company MMM yesterday communicated that it will undertake multiple initiatives to adapt to the changing operating environment in the recovering phase from the pandemic. The moves will likely boost its growth capabilities and impact jobs worldwide.



The conglomerate’s shares edged down 0.01% to end yesterday’s trading session at $171.83.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, the company’s operating model, introduced in early 2020, is proving advantageous and further actions to advance the model are being considered. It will work on streamlining its operations by removing redundancies and driving efficiencies.



In addition, 3M is focusing on enhancing its marketing capabilities by investing in global programs, using digital platforms and available data. The above-mentioned actions will likely equip the company well to benefit from the growing opportunities in home improvement, healthcare, e-commerce, automotive electrification and personal safety arenas.



Restructuring actions planned by the company are expected to result in pre-tax charges of $250-$300 million. Of these, charges worth $120-$150 million are predicted to be incurred in fourth-quarter 2020 and the rest in the second half of 2021. These restructuring moves are likely to impact 2,900 jobs globally.



From these actions, savings of $200-$250 million are anticipated, with the share of $75-$100 million expected to be realized in 2021.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

With a market capitalization of $99.1 billion, 3M currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Product offerings, a hike in demand for respirators due to the pandemic, shareholder-friendly policies and inorganic actions are likely to aid the company in the quarters ahead. However, the lingering impacts of the challenges related to the pandemic are still concerning.



In the past three months, 3M’s shares have gained 3.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.6%.









In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $8.62 for 2020 and $9.43 for 2021, reflecting growth of 4.2% and 5.4% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. Also, the consensus estimate for the fourth quarter has been raised by 2.3% to $2.26.

