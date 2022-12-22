3M (MMM) to Cease Manufacture of Harmful PFAS by 2025-End

3M Company MMM has announced that it will cease manufacturing harmful chemical, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) and discontinue its use in products by the end of 2025.



The move comes amid regulatory pressure to restrict the use of PFAS and customers increasingly looking for alternatives to the harmful substance. MMM said that the use of PFAS in products has weighed on its results over the past few years. The usage of PFAS has also resulted in the company facing lawsuits, which could result in billions of dollars in damages.



3M has already minimized the usage of PFAS over the past three years and aims to continue developing solutions for customers to replace this harmful chemical. MMM’s chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Roman, said, “This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

3M Company Price

3M Company price | 3M Company Quote

3M does not expect a significant impact of the cessation of the use of PFAS across its product portfolio. The company’s current annual net sales of manufactured PFAS are approximately $1.3 billion, which represents only about 3.7% of the total revenues generated in 2021.



However, MMM expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $1.3-$2.3 billion in connection to the discontinuation of PFAS manufacturing. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the estimated charge is between $0.7 billion and $1.0 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

3M currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 40.4% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 29.2% in the past six months.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.