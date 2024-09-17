3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed at $133.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics have appreciated by 5.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of 3M in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 28.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.09 billion, indicating a 26.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.22 per share and a revenue of $24.37 billion, signifying shifts of -21.86% and -25.44%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for 3M. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Currently, 3M is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, 3M is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.69, which means 3M is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MMM has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

