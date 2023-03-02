3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $109.90, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

3M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, 3M is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.47 billion, down 15.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $31.45 billion, which would represent changes of -14.46% and -8.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. 3M currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that 3M has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

Meanwhile, MMM's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

