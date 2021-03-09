3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $181.18, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 1.67% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

MMM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MMM to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.47 billion, up 4.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $34.35 billion, which would represent changes of +9.27% and +6.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. MMM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MMM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.

Meanwhile, MMM's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

