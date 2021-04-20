3M (MMM) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $198.30, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 5.23% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

MMM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.36 billion, up 3.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $34.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.04% and +6.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. MMM is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MMM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.27.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

