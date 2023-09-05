3M (MMM) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $106.85, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 1.63% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from 3M as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, down 12.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.04 billion, down 6.69% from the year-ago period.

MMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.95 per share and revenue of $32.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.39% and -6.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. 3M currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, 3M is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.96.

Investors should also note that MMM has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

