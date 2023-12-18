3M (MMM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $105.87, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of 3M will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.32, reflecting a 1.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.68 billion, down 4.99% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.12 per share and revenue of $31.76 billion, indicating changes of -9.7% and -7.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for 3M. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, 3M boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, 3M is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.51, which means 3M is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 2.36 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

