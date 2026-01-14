3M (MMM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (MMM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $6.08 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some 3M metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Safety and Industrial' will likely reach $2.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Corporate and Unallocated' will reach $84.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Consumer' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Transportation and Electronics' should arrive at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Consumer' of $241.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Transportation and Electronics' stands at $390.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $347.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (non-GAAP measures)- Safety and Industrial' will reach $668.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $568.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of 3M have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

