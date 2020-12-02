3M (MMM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $171.88, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 3.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 13.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MMM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MMM to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.25 billion, up 1.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.62 per share and revenue of $31.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.27% and -0.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher. MMM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MMM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92.

Investors should also note that MMM has a PEG ratio of 2.08 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MMM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

