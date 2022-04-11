3M (MMM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

3M in Focus

3M (MMM) is headquartered in St Paul, and is in the Conglomerates sector. The stock has seen a price change of -15.66% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.49 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.98%. In comparison, the Diversified Operations industry's yield is 0.34%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.46%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.96 is up 0.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, 3M has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.72%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. 3M's current payout ratio is 58%. This means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MMM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $10.26 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.38%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MMM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

