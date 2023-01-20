3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $120.65, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 2.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from 3M as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, 3M is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.04 billion, down 6.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% lower within the past month. 3M is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note 3M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.74, so we one might conclude that 3M is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MMM has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

