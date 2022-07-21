3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $133.95, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from 3M as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.43, down 6.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.61 billion, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.56 per share and revenue of $35.49 billion, which would represent changes of +4.35% and +0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% lower within the past month. 3M is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that 3M has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.46.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

