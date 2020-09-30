3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed at $160.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 3.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MMM is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.28%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $31.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.12% and -1.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher within the past month. MMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MMM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.32, so we one might conclude that MMM is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

