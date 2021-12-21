3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $172.92, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 3.91% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.68% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from 3M as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.66 billion, up 0.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.86 per share and revenue of $35.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.81% and +10.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. 3M is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note 3M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.5.

Investors should also note that MMM has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.