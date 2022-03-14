3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed at $143.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 11.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from 3M as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, 3M is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $36.15 billion, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +2.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. 3M currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note 3M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.

It is also worth noting that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.