3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $145.40, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 11.1% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from 3M as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, 3M is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.69% from the year-ago period.

MMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $36.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.27% and +2.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% lower. 3M is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, 3M currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

Also, we should mention that MMM has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MMM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.