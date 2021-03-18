3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $191, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 6.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 2.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.23%.

MMM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.47 billion, up 4.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $34.35 billion, which would represent changes of +9.27% and +6.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. MMM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MMM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.36.

Also, we should mention that MMM has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

