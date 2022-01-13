3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $181.02, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had gained 2.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from 3M as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.59 billion, up 0.09% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. 3M is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note 3M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.49, which means 3M is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

