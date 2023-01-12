3M (MMM), Edifecs Partner to Promote Value-Based Healthcare

3M Company MMM arm 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) recently collaborated with global health information technology solutions company Edifecs, Inc. to provide a unique solution for adopting value-based payment models in healthcare.



Per the deal, 3M Health Information Systems’ tools will be integrated into Edifecs’ stable and scalable value-based care platform promoting providers’ move into two-sided risk contracts. This combined solution will help to overcome difficulties that have previously prevented the rapid adoption of VBP models by merging 3M patient classification methodologies with Edifecs’ VBP actuarially-driven templates and precision risk intelligence capabilities.

3M Company Price

3M Company price | 3M Company Quote

This collaboration will allow payers and providers to quantify the value of restricting negative events and will allow accountability across health systems, multiple providers and payment models. The new solution will enhance data sharing between providers and payers and will enable classification, grouping, edits and reimbursement calculation systems for inpatient, outpatient and professional settings. In addition, it supports the adoption of value-based payment contracts across critical data. The new solution is designed to address both social influencers of health and concerns of health equity.

