3M (MMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $118.29, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics had lost 4.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

3M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.13 billion, down 5.63% from the year-ago period.

MMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.22 per share and revenue of $34.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.99% and -3.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for 3M should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. 3M is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, 3M currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.47, which means 3M is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MMM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

