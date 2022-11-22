3M (MMM) Arm Collaborates With Rad AI on Reseller Agreement

3M Company MMM arm 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) recently announced that it has entered into a strategic sales partnership with Rad AI to resell the latter’s Continuity incidental findings management and Omni impression generation solutions.



Per the deal, Rad AI's Continuity and Omni solutions will be sold using 3M's M*Modal Fluency for Imaging solution. The M*Modal Fluency for Imaging is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered reporting solution that aids radiologists in creating error-free reports.

On the other hand, Rad AI’s Continuity solution uses AI-driven automation to make sure that proper patient follow-up is communicated. Rad AI Omni generates an impression from imaging findings dictated by the radiologist.



3M’s M*Modal Fluency for Imaging and Rad AI's Continuity and Omni solutions complement each other. The partnership between the two companies will benefit a large number of radiologists by saving their time and will also enhance patient safety.

3M Company Price

3M Company price | 3M Company Quote

"3M Fluency for Imaging and Rad AI's Continuity and Omni are complementary solutions that help to support and strengthen the entire speech-driven reporting workflow," said Michael Bee, 3M HIS vice president of clinician solutions. "Our goal in expanding this partnership is to provide solutions facilitating an efficient and accurate radiology reporting process that aids radiologists' lifesaving work and gives them valuable time back in their day, and that helps increase follow-up exam rates and decrease missed diagnoses to improve patient care."

